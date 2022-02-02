Carbon Hill mayor resigns following issues with ‘despicable and shady people’ on city council

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — Less than two years after taking office, the mayor of Carbon Hill has resigned, citing issues she has faced with “despicable and shady people” on the city council.

In a statement released Monday, April Kennedy-Herron announced she was resigning from office. Kennedy-Herron, who was elected in August 2020 following the resignation of former mayor Mark Chambers, cited issues she had with the city council as a reason she was stepping down.

Here is Kennedy-Herron’s full statement:

“It is with great sadness disappointment that I am submitting my resignation as mayor. It is clear that members of this council will continue to undermine any decision I make, disparage my name, and make every step of trying to improve this city impossible. This has no bearing on any city employees. We are blessed to have some of the best people we could ask for, working for this town. “I can not stay in a position that some members of this council will try to use to call me dishonest, or question my integrity. I will not have my family name and my reputation ruined because of unknown grievances. I should not be in fight or flight mode in every meeting or conversation had with certain members. I hold every meeting open and transparent about everything we do and where every cent is spent. Anyone interested has always been welcomed and encouraged to come look at any of our records at any time. If any member had any questions or concerns about anything going on, all that had to be done was pick up the phone and call me. Instead they call everyone but me. I can’t call six people every day and ask permission to let people go to lunch, go get needed supplies, run errands, okay repairs and maintenance, or any of the other daily task that may arise. “I hope whoever is brave enough to take this position on has better luck that (sic) I did. I really tried to do a good job for this town. I encourage any good person thinking about politics to run for the hills. There are some despicable and shady people that will try to destroy you for their own entertainment.” -April Kennedy-Herron

Kennedy-Herron is the second mayor the town has had in nearly two years. Her predecessor, Mark Chambers, resigned in June 2020 after making Facebook posts that were critical of the Black Lives Matter movement. This was after Chambers made homophobic comments on Facebook in 2019 about “killing out” gay people, resulting in two council members resigning.