Celebrating the life of Congressman John Lewis

TROY, Ala (WRBL)- A day of mourning turned into a day of celebration, as family and friends gathered in Troy, Alabama to pay their respects to Congressman John Lewis, in which many say was an icon.

“You know there is just some people that God put in your life that just bless you, if congressman John Lewis was there everybody knew he was going to get on that stage with Dottie Peoples, and I will always love and cherish how he respected and treated me,” said award winning gospel artist Dottie Peoples.

Treating people with the upmost kindness, and respect is what “The Boy from Troy” was all about, as nearly 60 years ago Lewis met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. where he is known for his chairmanship in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and for helping lead the Civil Rights march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

“John Lewis probably is the reason the Civil Rights act passed in 1965 the voting rights act, that scene over the Edmund Pettus Bridge when he was a young lieutenant in Martin Luther King Jr. army in that trench coat resonated throughout the world,” said Political Columnist Steve Flowers.

John Lewis a stalwart who was the son of sharecroppers, and born and raised in Troy, Alabama never forgot where he came from, as he would always return to his southern roots to be a family man.

“His presence was always felt at local events, any time it was a birthday party, or a graduation any type of events like that, he was surely going to be there. Like I say he was able to take that mask off and always be uncle at the end of the day. That’s what I’m personally going to truly miss,” said his nephew Jerrick Lewis.

Not only was he an icon, he was a Martin Luther King Nonviolent Peace Prize winner in 1975, won the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award in 2001, and in 2011 he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, nevertheless he was a man of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated.

“Well as we teach, our work, and our service is not in the frat house, but it’s certainly out in the public. So he set a standard, and for people like myself who are also apart of the clergy, as congressman Lewis was he taught us that you don’t have to separate spirituality from social justice, but instead he chose a tactful approach on how to blend the two. That’s what we personally appreciate because we as men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity incorporated are all God Fearing individuals,” said K.K Middleton.



On Sunday his casket will be carried over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he and other Civil Rights activist were beaten by state troopers in 1965.