Central football team chaplain runs unopposed in city’s first elected school board race

A Phenix City Pastor finds himself in a favorable position. He’s running unopposed for the District 1, Place 2 seat on the city’s first elected school board.

Jonathan Taylor says he’s running because he’s invested in the Phenix City school system. The Central grad has been the chaplain of his alma mater’s football team for 16 seasons. His two children attend school in the district. He’s been a parapro and substitute teacher in the Phenix City school system as well.

He wants to be a part of an unbiased conversation about the future of students and teachers.

“I think for me I’m hoping that once we get to the table, once we get there that we can work together for every single district because it’s not just about one, it’s about every district being able to make a decision that’s going to impact these students and these teachers for the long run,” said Jonathan Taylor, candidate for Phenix City Board of Education, District 1, Place 2.

Taylor is the pastor of Village Church in Phenix City.

The election is August 25.