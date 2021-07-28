Chambers County EMA warns people of weak trees in midst of storm season

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – As summer thunderstorms become more frequent, the importance of securing trees becomes more prevalent. Trees that are not properly secured are more likely to fall over once wind speeds pick up.

Kathy Hornsby, the Deputy Director for Chambers County Emergency Management Agency and 911, said she recommends yearly inspections on older trees that are close to homes and cars.

“One of the absolute best things you can do for your trees is to take care of them consistently instead of when they’re sick or declined or already have decayed limbs or an insect infestation,” said Hornsby.

The importance of tree maintenance is becoming crucial after a Valley woman lost her home to a fallen tree on July 27, 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, in 2020 there were 55 fatalities due to wind related incidents. Tornados are often believed to be the main source of fatalities in the summer but high-speed winds can be just as threatening.

Hornsby said people should be careful with trees that have limbs hanging over their homes. It is recommended that individuals with those big trees near their homes trim the limbs prior to storm season. They can also apply mulch to the roots to avoid the roots lifting and making the tree unbalanced.

Soil erosion and insect infestations are major factors in the decaying of a tree. Hornsby said to be cautious of trees that are showing their roots or trunks, that is often a sign of weakening trees. She said along with the inspection of trees people should also be inspecting their roofs to ensure they are safe and sturdy.

Hornsby said every year storm season brings a lot of uncertainties and emphasized the importance of ensuring safety during storms.

“Your home and things like that, yes we need them but they are replaceable. Your family just isn’t so have a storm safety plan in place,” said Hornsby.

The Chambers County EMA is thankful that no one was seriously injured with the fallen tree in Valley on July 27, 2021. Their thoughts and prayers are with them during this stressful time in their lives.