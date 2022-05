ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a railroad crossing at Chambers County 282 will close for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA was informed of the closure at around 6:35 p.m. on May 19, 2022. Questions relating to the closure should be directed to CSX Railroad at (864) 200-6663.

