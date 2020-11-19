Chambers County school goes virtual as COVID-19 exposures rise

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Fairfax Elementary School is one week into a two week virtual learning session. The school transitioned to virtual learning on November 19th due to the widespread exposure of educators.

”This temporary shutdown is not related to a large number of positive COVID-19 cases. It has become necessary due to the widespread exposure of adults to the virus, resulting in mandatory quarantine periods that have taken educators out of the classroom. The current plan is for students to return to traditional classroom learning on Monday, November 30, 2020. Meanwhile, students must log in online each day to be counted as present for that day,” said the school system in a Facebook post.

School buses will be parked in various locations around the county daily so students who need it can access free wi-fi. Areas include Grace Baptist Church, Fairview Baptist Church, River View School, Rehobeth Baptist Church, and Hopewell Methodist Church from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., and again from 4:30 until 9 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

Also, to-go breakfasts and lunches will be distributed to students through a drive-thru pickup at the school carport between the hours of 10 and 11 a.m. EST Monday through Friday.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by this temporary transition.

However, we are following our COVID-19 response plan that has been in place since the beginning of the school year, and we will continue taking the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our students and employees. I want to thank everyone for their patience during this time,” the statement said.

CHAMBERS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEKLY COVID-19 STATUS REPORT

The following data is for the period from November 7 – 13, 2020.

STUDENTS

Number of positive cases: 2

Number quarantined for direct exposure (at school and/or from home): 93

Number sent home for exhibiting symptoms: 3

Total students on campus: 2,736

EMPLOYEES

Number of positive cases: 5

Number quarantined for direct exposure (at school and/or from home): 10

Number sent home for exhibiting symptoms: 0

Total number of employees: 460