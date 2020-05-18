Chambers County teen killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WRBL) – A LaFayette teenager has died in a single-vehicle crash in Camp Hill, Alabama, over the weekend.

Camp Hill police tell News 3 on Sunday, May 17th, around 5:30 PM, they responded to a single-vehicle crash along Alabama Highway 50.

17-year-old Desmond Brooks of LaFayette, Alabama, died when the 2015 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

“Brooks was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tallapoosa County Coroner, Mike Knox,” said Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams.

The crash occurred about a half a mile from the Chambers County line and is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories