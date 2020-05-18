Chambers County teen killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WRBL) – A LaFayette teenager has died in a single-vehicle crash in Camp Hill, Alabama, over the weekend.

Camp Hill police tell News 3 on Sunday, May 17th, around 5:30 PM, they responded to a single-vehicle crash along Alabama Highway 50.

17-year-old Desmond Brooks of LaFayette, Alabama, died when the 2015 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

“Brooks was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tallapoosa County Coroner, Mike Knox,” said Camp Hill Police Chief Danny Williams.

The crash occurred about a half a mile from the Chambers County line and is still under investigation.