Chambers County Sheriff Deputy’s talent for arresting drunk drivers making roads safer

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing a rookie deputy whose ability to spot intoxicated drivers and get them off the streets is making the roads safer for everyone.

Typically, deputies average one or two DUI arrests every month. Chambers County Deputy Jacob Blackstone is averaging at least one DUI arrest every week, based on his shift.

“He is gifted. He has done an outstanding job. There is no telling how many lives he has saved by being so good at applying his training. He’s saving people, not just the offender who is driving but the innocent victims on the road as well,” shared Chief Deputy Richard Carter.

This year, Deputy Blackstone has 31 DUI arrests and a one-hundred-percent conviction rate.

“I try to work hard. I have a few books we were given at the academy that give us pre-stop indicators for DUI. I constantly work on that and notice those clues when I see them,” said Deputy Blackstone.

The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the East Alabama Traffic Safety Program to begin extra traffic details focusing on DUI arrests.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to call a ride-share, taxi, friend, or family if you’ve had too much to drink. Chief Deputy Carter says if you’re desperate, contact the Sheriff’s Office, and he’ll help you get home safely.

Carter says, at best, a DUI can cost you ten-thousand dollars or more. However, no amount of money will ever replace your life or someone else’s.