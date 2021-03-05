Chambers Sheriff investigators work to bring child killer to justice in cold case

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – More than two decades ago, an 11-year-old Lee County girl went to bed and was never seen alive again. The child’s body was discovered the next day in Chambers County, where investigators hope a fresh look at the case, 22-years later, will help them catch a killer.

January 1999, 11-year-old Shameka Ray told her family goodnight and went to bed around 10 PM at their home along U.S. 29. It was a school night.

“That morning her mom got up and found her missing from the residence in the Beulah community, and they reported her missing to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and later that day she was located in Chambers County, her body found beside Judge Brown Road,” said Major Richard Carter with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Ray’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators say she had not been sexually assaulted. The investigation into Ray’s murder determined the young girl had not been kidnapped from her home. Eventually, investigators ran out of leads, and the case went cold. However, recently, Ray’s family asked investigators to take another look.

“They think about this every day. This was their daughter, sister, cousin, niece. For the past 22 years, it has been a nightmare for her family,” said Carter.

Major Carter says forensic technology has come a long way in 22 years, and investigators are resubmitting case evidence. They’re also reaching out to the community for tips or any information. A ten-thousand-dollar reward for information awaits to be claimed.

“We are going to solve it,” said Major Carter.

Major Carter is convinced justice is coming and coming soon for Shameka Ray. No matter how inconsequential information you have on the case may seem, you are urged to reach out to investigators and share what you know.