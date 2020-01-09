Charity to pay off mortgage for fallen Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)– A New York-based charity says it will pay off the mortgage of Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III, who was killed last month in the line of duty.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation said Wednesday it was taking over the Clardy family’s mortgage.

Clardy, a member of Huntsville’s STAC team, was shot and killed Dec. 6 while conducting a drug investigation. He left behind a wife, five children and grandchildren.

In a news release from Tunnel to Towers, Clardy’s wife Ashlee thanked the foundation.

“I’m flabbergasted by your compassion and I am incredibly humbled by your generosity,” she said. “This means the world to me.”

Tunnel to Towers also announced it would take over the mortgage for Hendersonville, Tennessee, Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, who was hit and killed while chasing a suspect Dec. 30.

The foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program was created to support the families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Since 2015, the foundation says it has helped 40 families attain mortgage-free homes.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created to honor FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died saving others on Sept. 11, 2001. Since its creation, the foundation says it has spent more than $125 million to honor and support first responders, veterans and their families.

