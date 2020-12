LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – A truck crash with a chemical spill along Hwy 431 in Chambers County has caused a hazardous material situation near the County Road 94 intersection.

The crash happened just south of Chambers Academy Tuesday morning, forcing the school to close for the safety of students and staff.

One lane is back open along 431 while a hazardous materials crew cleans up the spill.

So far, we have not heard of any injuries.