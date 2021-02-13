 

Child shot during drive-by in Tuskegee, search for suspect ongoing

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – A child has been critically injured in a Saturday evening shooting in Tuskegee according to police chief Loyd Jenkins.

Investigators confirm the child was shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting at Pleasant Spring apartments. Chief Jenkins says he believes the child is around three-years-old.

Tuskegee police and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene, and an investigation is underway. At this hour we are awaiting a description of the vehicle and suspect involved.

News 3 will continue to update you as information becomes available.

