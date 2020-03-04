City of Auburn creates online Coronavirus information portal

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Auburn is partnering with various agencies while consolidating information in an online portal for residents to use for updates on COVID-19. So far there are no known cases of the virus confirmed in Alabama.

“The City of Auburn provides superior services to its citizens and visitors by maintaining a healthy, safe and informed workforce. City staff have been well-versed and continue to get updates on the status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The City is partnering and sharing information with local, state and regional resources including but not limited to Alabama Department of Public Health, East Alabama Medical Center, Auburn City Schools, Auburn University and the Centers for Disease Control,” said spokesperson David Dorton.

To keep residents informed, the City has created a new web page, auburnalabama.org/coronavirus with updates and prevention guidelines related to COVID-19. The link is being updated as needed.