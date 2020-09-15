City of Smiths Station gets grant for mural to be painted downtown

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The side of the Rainbow Foods building in Smiths Station is getting a new look.

The City of Smiths Station is being awarded a grant to cover the cost of a 60-by-40-foot mural to be painted on the Rainbow Foods building on Lee Road 298 in downtown Smiths Station.

The 2020 Alabama Power Foundation Gateway grant is worth $2,500.

John Christian of Go Georgia Arts will install the mural.

The mural will be listed on the Alabama Mural Trail Series and contain several interactive features, including a QR code that can be scanned for more information and a metal platform that will be attached in front of a painted caboose to make it a more interactive experience for visitors.

“This mural is going to be such a big cultural boost for our City and serve as a celebration of the industries and people that helped make Smiths Station the City that it is today. We are appreciative of the Alabama Power Foundation’s selection of this project, one that will preserve our history for generations to come,” said Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland.

There’s no official word on the theme for the mural or whether the Smiths Station residents have a say in choosing one. News Three reached out to Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland for an answer. We are still awaiting a return call.  

Christian will begin work on the mural in early November and have it completed later in the fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Rain
Rain 70% 83° 69°

Wednesday

71° / 69°
Rain
Rain 100% 71° 69°

Thursday

78° / 68°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 78° 68°

Friday

82° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 82° 66°

Saturday

74° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 74° 57°

Sunday

76° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 76° 56°

Monday

75° / 56°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
73°

73°

11 PM
Showers
40%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

3 AM
Showers
50%
72°

71°

4 AM
Showers
50%
71°

72°

5 AM
Rain
70%
72°

71°

6 AM
Light Rain
70%
71°

71°

7 AM
Light Rain
70%
71°

70°

8 AM
Rain
80%
70°

70°

9 AM
Rain
70%
70°

70°

10 AM
Rain
80%
70°

70°

11 AM
Rain
80%
70°

71°

12 PM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

1 PM
Rain
70%
71°

71°

2 PM
Rain
80%
71°

71°

3 PM
Rain
90%
71°

71°

4 PM
Rain
90%
71°

70°

5 PM
Rain
90%
70°

70°

6 PM
Rain
100%
70°

70°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

8 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
71°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss