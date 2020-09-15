City of Smiths Station gets grant for mural to be painted downtown

The side of the Rainbow Foods building in Smiths Station is getting a new look.

The City of Smiths Station is being awarded a grant to cover the cost of a 60-by-40-foot mural to be painted on the Rainbow Foods building on Lee Road 298 in downtown Smiths Station.

The 2020 Alabama Power Foundation Gateway grant is worth $2,500.

John Christian of Go Georgia Arts will install the mural.

The mural will be listed on the Alabama Mural Trail Series and contain several interactive features, including a QR code that can be scanned for more information and a metal platform that will be attached in front of a painted caboose to make it a more interactive experience for visitors.

“This mural is going to be such a big cultural boost for our City and serve as a celebration of the industries and people that helped make Smiths Station the City that it is today. We are appreciative of the Alabama Power Foundation’s selection of this project, one that will preserve our history for generations to come,” said Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland.

There’s no official word on the theme for the mural or whether the Smiths Station residents have a say in choosing one. News Three reached out to Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland for an answer. We are still awaiting a return call.

Christian will begin work on the mural in early November and have it completed later in the fall.