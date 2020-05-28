College students struggle to land summer jobs

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL)- Since the outbreak of COVID-19 the economy has taken a hit. Many businesses have been forced to lay off employees, making it tough for students hunting part-time summer work.

They’re having to scramble to land jobs that would otherwise be plentiful, were it not for the pandemic.



Some job offers are now being rescinded, as companies are not able to afford to hire new staff.

An Auburn University jobs expert tells News 3 positions in retail and restaurants are the most impacted, with many only hiring at 20 to 25 percent capacity.

“Summer jobs is where we are seeing more of a lag, and a lot of that is because employers are not back in the office. It’s very hard to supervise a entry level person, or a student that might need an internship, or a job this summer. It’s very difficult to supervise them when you don’t have a relationship with them already,” said Jan Moppert the Director of the Office of Professional and Career Developments at Auburn University.

Moppert tells News 3 she encourages students to take this time to focus on building their resume, and making connections for future job opportunities.