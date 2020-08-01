Community mourns passing of Johnny Lawrence, beloved family man and civil servant

LEE COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) – Johnny Lawrence, a beloved husband, father, friend, Lee County Commissioner, and former Auburn Firefighter Battalion Chief passed away Friday afternoon. He was 62.

Johnny Lawrence

Johnny was surrounded by those who love him the most at EAMC’a ICU when he slipped from this earth after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.

Johnny and his daughter Julia

News 3’s Elizabeth White spoke with Johnny’s wife Maggie late this afternoon, and she tells us the Lawrence family is deeply grateful for all the prayers the love and support they have received from our community.

”We treasure the support we have received over these past few weeks, and we ask you to continue keeping our family in your prayers. We can’t say enough about the dedicated staff at East Alabama Medical Center. We are especially grateful to the ICU staff for their hard work, love, and care for Johnny, other COVID-19 patients and families. We need our community to understand how dangerous and real this disease is. We urge you to please wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands. Finally, we ask you to honor Johnny’s life and servant’s heart by being kind to one another.” Maggie Lawrence

Our heartfelt prayers and thoughts remain with Maggie, and their daughter Julia. We weep for them. We will notify you when Johnny’s services are announced.