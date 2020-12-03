Construction begins on North College/Farmville Road roundabout

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – One of east Alabama’s more dangerous intersections is getting a safety facelift as The Department of Transportation begins constructing a roundabout at Highway 147 and County Road 72, also known as North College and Farmville Road.

The intersection is notorious for lousy traffic crashes, and engineers hope a new roundabout will make it much safer for drivers. This week work on the 2.2 million dollar project began. Construction is expected to last eight months as work crews create a safer flow of traffic for motorists –

“We feel like a roundabout will move current traffic, future traffic, and game-day traffic more efficiently and safely. You don’t have as many conflict points as you would in traditional intersections, and those conflict points are the areas that cause the more serious injuries and fatal crashes,” said Brantley Kirk, ALDOT Spokesperson.

ALDOT awarded the $2.2 million project to D&J Enterprises of Auburn. The single late roundabout is slated to be completed by the end of July 2021.

“There are going to be lane closures, but we will try to limit those and not do them during peak times of the week in the morning, evening rush hour as well as on game days and graduations,” said Kirk.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when navigating around work crews over the next eight months of construction.

A public information campaign will share tips with the public on using roundabouts closer to the project’s completion.

When approaching a roundabout, the public needs to slow down and yield to pedestrians, bikes, and circulating traffic when entering. Drivers should always use a turn signal to indicate their exit. A FHWA video shows you how to navigate a modern roundabout: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peUf2NRdWxs