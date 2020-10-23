Coroner: Man dead in Auburn assault, police say another injured, one in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner tells News 3 a person has died in what appears to be a brutal assault at a home off Richland Road in The Oaks at Cotswolds neighborhood, where another person was seriously injured. Auburn police have a person in custody.

The assault happened Thursday night. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms an adult man has died at East Alabama Medical Center after an apparent altercation with another individual. Harris confirms with News 3 the adult males’ death is related to an incident off Richland Road where Auburn police say two victims were assaulted with an “edged” weapon.

Harris does not know the condition of the second victim who was flown to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Investigators say the two victims appear to be related.

One person is in custody. Auburn police should release more information Thursday night or Friday morning. We will share the information as soon as we can.