COVID-19 cases drastically drop as Auburn Schools cross nine-week mark

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn City Schools are celebrating a promising first nine weeks of in-person and virtual learning during the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases have dramatically dropped. Back on September 6, the school had 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 407 in quarantine. This week, October 11, schools had three positive tests with 11 new quarantines.

Wednesday was a “Mask-Arade” day for Auburn Junior High’s Spirit week.

“We want to keep it fun. You have kids with feathers; I see a teacher with a duck mask. We are just having a fun time. We want to keep it as normal as possible under the circumstances we have. I feel like we have had a great start to the school year, and it’s not just what teachers and staff are doing, but it’s students and parents as well,” said Auburn Junior High Principal Dr. Duriel Barlow.

ACS Nurse Brenda Lindahl is leading the school’s response to COVID-19.

“We are going to continue masking, hand washing, and social distancing as much as we can. Plus, we are going to clean, clean, and clean,” said Lindahl.

Auburn City Schools now have a way of instantly deep cleaning classrooms after a child tests positive for COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations are on virtually every hall for kids and staff to use. Lindahl says even the youngest students are masking well as the safety precautions are becoming a new normal and automatic healthy habits.

The key has been parents and families, recognizing the importance of keeping sick kids at home, so others can continue learning.

“We want to keep kids in school as much as possible. Because it’s important for them, for social interaction and education, and I think we have been successful,” said Lindahl.

Another hurdle, flu season, is at the door. Students are already testing positive for influenza. The CDC is urging flu shots, saying they are especially crucial during the pandemic. Auburn Schools are holding an in-school flu clinic on October 27th and 28, where students can get a flu shot while in school if parents give permission.