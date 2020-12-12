 

COVID-19 causes mailing headaches

Alabama News

Phenix City AL.(WRBL)- Not only has the pandemic affected businesses throughout the U.S. its also caused a delay for people receiving mail through the United States Postal Services.

With Christmas around the corner people are looking forward to receiving mail and packages from loved ones . Duet to the pandemic, those items coming through the mail maybe delayed or they may not come at all. 

Roxanna Hamilton of Phenix City says she’s experienced delayed mail since the pandemic.

“Well, we tried to understand there’s a lot going on right now but it’s also frustrating because we rely on the mail system to send us our paychecks and things like that for our business so it’s a little tough for us,” Hamilton said.

The USPS of Phenix City released a partial statement saying.

We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resource.” 

With Christmas only two weeks away reporter Michaela Leggett, decided to mail off a few Christmas cards. One going to her parents in North Carolina, another to a friend in Charleston West Virginia and the last card going to WRBL News 3. Hopefully, the cards will make it in time for Christmas.

