COVID-19 Fatigue is worrisome heading into the Holiday season

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – If you’re weary of the constant talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, you are not alone. The mental headspace has a name, COVID-19 fatigue, and it worries Auburn University’s Dr. Frederick Kam as we head into the holidays.

While masking and social distancing are proven to slow the spread and protect ourselves and others, the measures keep us from living in everyday life and being with the people we love. The first of November brings a slight uptick of COVID-19 cases to the campus of Auburn University.

“Mostly related to Halloween, LSU weekend and elections or in-person voting,” said Dr. Kam, with Auburn University.

With a tad more than two-thousand confirmed cases on campus since the start of the pandemic, there is good news knowing AU students and most faculty and staff are recovering well.

“As of yesterday, we had no students hospitalized with Covid specific illness at all,” shared Dr. Kam.

AU’s hope for in-person instruction has transitioned to predominantly online learning this fall. There is still hope students can return for more in-person lectures next year. However, the first concern is getting through the Holidays. Dr. Kam’s worry remains with vulnerable individuals, especially as families want to gather and the potential for safety precautions to taper off.

“Those things fall apart because people are in the family and festive modes. So, the cold weather and we are ten to eleven months into the pandemic, and people have Covid Fatigue as we call it. We expect to see a much larger spoke or wave coming through and with it hospitalizations and, unfortunately, unnecessary premature deaths. So yes, as a medical professional, I am concerned,” said Dr. Kam.

Dr. Kam says with nearly 40-percent of individuals infected with COVID-19 being asymptomatic, the need for continued masking, social distancing, and handwashing continues.

AU students leave campus on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving. They won’t return to campus with remote exams until after Christmas on January 11th for Spring Semester.