COVID-19 impacts extend to rural communities, healthcare facilities

Alabama News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many businesses and organizations including the healthcare industry and rural health care.

Some of the state’s most vulnerable populations live in rural areas in Alabama and they have really felt the effects of the pandemic.

When the pandemic first began, many people with other health issues unrelated to COVID-19 were staying away from the doctors office.

That means some general practitioners offices both in urban and rural areas weren’t seeing many patients and therefore weren’t making much of an income.

For rural practices that can cause even more of an impact.

Dr. David Bramm from the University of Alabama in Birmingham says that a decent chunk of rural patients are low income or scholarship patients, meaning the financial burden on the practice is higher.

Another issue for many people isn’t just fear, its also lack of means to physically get to the doctor.

Bramm says many people are starting to return to the doctor. For those who can’t or don’t want to, many practices have adopted telemedicine which has helped – but not everyone can use it. Some people don’t have internet access, a computer, or they don’t know how to use it.

Bramm says to move forward it’s important for people to know that medical facilities are doing everything possible to create a safe environment for patients. He also thinks more practices are going to adopt telemedicine as a way to care for more patients.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 65°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 82° 65°

Tuesday

82° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 58°

Wednesday

82° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 82° 64°

Thursday

83° / 60°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 60°

Friday

71° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 71° 46°

Saturday

67° / 48°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 48°

Sunday

73° / 53°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 73° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Clear
10%
73°

71°

11 PM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss