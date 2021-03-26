Custom-built cart helps young drivers understand impaired driving dangers

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Just in time for summer, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement make ready a new resource for the youth and young drivers of Lee County. SIDNE (Simulated Impaired Driving Experience), a custom-built electric cart, provides a safe simulated driving experience that educates students on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving. Under the supervision of officers trained on the cart’s software, the SIDNE cart mimics impaired and drowsy driving through a loss of control by the driver’s poor reaction time.

The use of technology through an activity provides an impactful moment for the students. “I believe being proactive and taking a hands-on approach can help guide young people in making sound decisions as they grow and develop. We’ve talked to our kids for years about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving. SIDNE takes it to another level.” said Jessica Ventiere, District Attorney Pro Tem.

Historically, the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day tend to be the deadliest for young drivers. The District Attorney Pro Tem and local Law Enforcement Leaders are excited to share this unique experience with Lee County students. “Hopefully, SIDNE will make a positive impact on these young people and encourage them to make good choices about their health and safety.” said Ventiere.

The District Attorney’s Office has partnered with School Resource Officers and DARE Officers with the Auburn Police Division, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Opelika Police Department to ensure as many students as possible get the chance to experience SIDNE. SIDNE has already been introduced to students in our area, and is scheduled to appear in every high school in the county before the end of the school year.