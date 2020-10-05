CVCC basketball coach to participate in national symposium

Chattahoochee Valley Community College announced the selection of Head Basketball Coach Ben Hicks to participate in the inaugural TopConnect National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) symposium.

Hicks will be among 30 Head Men’s Basketball Coaches and 11 Head Women’s Basketball Coaches participating in this event.

The symposium is scheduled for October 8th and 9th.

“I’m just honored to be a part of this and be able to share my perspective,” said Ben Hicks, Head Men’s Basketball Coach, CVCC. “This kind of networking opportunity will positively impact our students, and that’s why I do what I do. I want to help student-athletes be successful.”

Hicks became head coach at CVCC in the summer of 2019 after having served as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Georgia Southwestern State University, the Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at both Columbus State University and Jacksonville State University, and Athletic Director and Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Alabama Southern Community College.

Hicks also worked at CVCC as Assistant Coach and Recruiter from 2005-2007.

TopConnect (formerly Villa 7) originated in 2003 by then Virginia Commonwealth University Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander. The symposium identifies the top basketball assistant coaches in the country, and connects them with mid-major Athletic Directors providing tremendous networking opportunities for both parties. Since the inception of Villa 7 (now TopConnect), the program has produced numerous Division 1 head coaches including Anthony Grant (Dayton), Buzz Williams (Texas A&M), Shaka Smart (Texas), Steve Forbes (Wake Forest), and recently Greg Gary (Mercer), Brett Nelson (Holy Cross) and Bryan Mullins (Southern Illinois).

CVCC President Dr. Jackie Screws said of Coach Hicks’ selection, “I know he will represent himself, the College, the community, and state well,” said Dr. Jackie Screws, president, CVCC.

For more information, visit http://topconnectleaders.com/njcaa.html.