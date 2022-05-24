MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County District Attorney candidate Keith Blackwood says a robocall that woke up many voters early Tuesday morning was not from his campaign.

In a statement on his campaign Facebook page, Blackwood blamed his opponent. “This is disgusting politics, and I am saddened to see this in a Republican primary,” he said.

Blackwood believes the audio, which urged voters to elect Keith Blackwood, was copied from publicly available videos on his campaign Facebook page. “For weeks now, my opposition has been sending illegal robocalls,” he wrote. “My campaign has not and never will authorize any robocalls.”

In response, Blackwood’s opponent in the District Attorney’s race, Buzz Jordan, told WKRG News 5 this morning that his campaign “categorically denies having anything to do with early morning robocalls.”

The call woke up recipients as early as 2 a.m. on Election Day with some voters reporting they received the call multiple times.

Blackwood says his campaign is reporting the call to the Secretary of State and Attorney General’s Office to be investigated as election fraud.