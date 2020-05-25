Deadly Memorial Day shooting leaves one dead in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A man is dead following a Memorial Day shooting in Opelika. Police tell News 3 they have a person of interest, but an arrest has not been made.

Opelika police say Monday afternoon at approximately 2:20 PM, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the 1100 block of Covenant Drive.

The deady shooting happened near the 1100 block of Covenant Drive

“Police were notified someone had been shot and was taken away from the scene in a vehicle. A short distance away, Police located the vehicle and the 33-year-old male victim. EMS responded and transported the male to East Alabama Medical Center, where the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead by emergency room staff,” said Captain Shane Healey.

The case is under investigation by Opelika Police. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.