Deadly Phenix City house fire claims the life of a married couple

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) – A house fire on Saturday night in Phenix City claimed the life of a married couple.

Russell County Coroner, Arthur Sumbry Jr., tells News 3 that 67-year-old Julius and 61-year-old Donna Baker were pronounced dead on the scene at 11:15 P.M.

The fire happened at 3301 3rd St. South in Phenix City, Alabama.

Both bodies will be sent to Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences in Montgomery on Monday, February 8th, for autopsies.

The Phenix City Fire Department and Russell County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the cause of this fire.