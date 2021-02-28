Police: Homeowner claiming self-defense in deadly Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night along White Street. According to investigators a homeowner says two subjects attempted to rob him and he subsequently defended himself.

On February 28, 2021, at approximately 4:58 pm, the Auburn Police Division received a call of gunshots fired at a residence in the 300 block of White Street. Shortly afterwards, officers arrived at the scene and discovered one male from Auburn, AL and another unidentified male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the individuals was transported to East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased. The other individual was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center by air ambulance with serious injuries. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms he was called to East Alabama Medical Center for the death of a gunshot victim.

Police say this was not a random occurrence and there is no known threat to public at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division Detectives Section.

No additional details are being released at this time. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.



