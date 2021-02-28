 

Police: Homeowner claiming self-defense in deadly Auburn shooting

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night along White Street. According to investigators a homeowner says two subjects attempted to rob him and he subsequently defended himself.

On February 28, 2021, at approximately 4:58 pm, the Auburn Police Division received a call of gunshots fired at a residence in the 300 block of White Street. Shortly afterwards, officers arrived at the scene and discovered one male from Auburn, AL and another unidentified male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the individuals was transported to East Alabama Medical Center by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased. The other individual was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center by air ambulance with serious injuries. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms he was called to East Alabama Medical Center for the death of a gunshot victim.  

Police say this was not a random occurrence and there is no known threat to public at this time.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division Detectives Section.

No additional details are being released at this time. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

69° / 65°
Clear
Clear 0% 69° 65°

Monday

69° / 47°
AM Showers
AM Showers 54% 69° 47°

Tuesday

51° / 45°
Rain
Rain 70% 51° 45°

Wednesday

60° / 40°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 23% 60° 40°

Thursday

68° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 68° 40°

Friday

64° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 64° 44°

Saturday

63° / 39°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 63° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
67°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
21%
66°

66°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

67°

5 AM
Few Showers
32%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
66°

67°

8 AM
Showers
45%
67°

68°

9 AM
Showers
48%
68°

68°

10 AM
Showers
54%
68°

68°

11 AM
Showers
51%
68°

65°

12 PM
Showers
35%
65°

66°

1 PM
Showers
40%
66°

67°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
66°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
14%
65°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
64°

63°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
63°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
62°

59°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

58°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
58°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories