Death investigation ongoing after human remains found in Coosa County



COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Coosa County as detectives work to identify human remains discovered over the weekend.

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell tells News 3 the remains were located by a resident of the Ray community around 11:30 Sunday morning.

The remains were found about half a mile off Fish Pond Road in a wooded area. Investigators say it appears they had been there for at least a week. At this point, investigators aren’t releasing if the person is a male or a female.

Sheriff Howell tells News 3 he does NOT believe the remains are connected to the missing person case of Natalie Jones, who was last seen around July 4th after apparently attending a gathering in the Jackson Gap area. However, the investigation is ongoing.

The Coosa County coroner was also on the scene. The remains have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. If you have any information on the case, please call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922.

