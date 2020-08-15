Death investigation underway after Lee County inmate dies

Alabama News
Posted: / Updated:

Prison Cell Bars – Black and White

86408959

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An inmate has died at the Lee County Detention Facility, and the death is under investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement Saturday morning: 

On August 15th, 2020, at approximately 4:30 AM, Lee County Corrections Officers were alerted to a problem with an inmate. On contact, the inmate was found to be unresponsive.   ETS was notified immediately and responded. Upon arrival, it was determined that the 60-year-old male inmate was deceased. Lee County Investigators, along with Agents from the State Bureau of Investigations, were notified. A preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play. The case remains under investigation by Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators,  ALEA State Bureau of Investigations, and the Lee County Coroners Office.

The inmate’s name will be shared when all family can be notified. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

86° / 71°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 86° 71°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 94° 72°

Monday

93° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 91° 70°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 89° 70°

Thursday

87° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 87° 69°

Friday

85° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
83°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

73°

2 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

73°

4 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

79°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories