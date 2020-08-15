Death investigation underway after Lee County inmate dies

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An inmate has died at the Lee County Detention Facility, and the death is under investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement Saturday morning:

On August 15th, 2020, at approximately 4:30 AM, Lee County Corrections Officers were alerted to a problem with an inmate. On contact, the inmate was found to be unresponsive. ETS was notified immediately and responded. Upon arrival, it was determined that the 60-year-old male inmate was deceased. Lee County Investigators, along with Agents from the State Bureau of Investigations, were notified. A preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play. The case remains under investigation by Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators, ALEA State Bureau of Investigations, and the Lee County Coroners Office.

The inmate’s name will be shared when all family can be notified.