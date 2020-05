TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway at Lake Martin after the body of a man was found at the lake around 1:20 Sunday afternoon.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett tells News 3 the body was found on Lake Martin Sunday, and his deputies are in the middle of a death investigation.

Sheriff Abbett will not say where the body was found or if foul play is suspected. Abbett says more information will be released Monday morning.