Death investigation underway after Tallassee man found in Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation continues along with Lake Martin as detectives are releasing the identity of a man pulled from the water on Sunday. 

Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says 34-year-old Anthony Lee Thornton of Tallassee was discovered unresponsive in the lake near a residence on North Holiday Drive in Dadeville, Alabama. 

Thornton was recovered from the lake Sunday, May 24, 2020, at approximately 1:25 PM after the Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Office received the call regarding a body in the water. 

Thornton’s cause of death is pending results of an autopsy by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. 

Sheriff Abbett says the investigation continues into what happened. 

