Dollar General employee stages robbery at store, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested two people for the robbery that happened Jan. 26 at a Dollar General Store in Mobile.

India Coleman, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after officers determined that the two were involved in the robbery. Initially, officers were looking for two men involved in the crime, but later determined that the robbery was staged with the help of an employee.

Coleman, a Dollar General employee, was involved with the theft. The two men entered the Dollar General store, demanded money and were given money by a cashier. The pair then left the scene once they had the money. One was also reported to be carrying a gun.

Coleman and the 17-year-old were charged with theft of property first degree. Officers are still looking for the third person in the robbery.