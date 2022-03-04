DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist could be facing more charges — involving his finances.

Kenneth Glasgow has already pled not guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs.

There’s now a possibility that the court could also look into Glasgow’s tax documents to add possible financial charges.

He’s accused of distributing cocaine with another unnamed suspect.

On Thursday, his lawyer told WDHN he can’t comment on any possible co-defendant because that indictment has been sealed.

The court has accepted a request for a continuance in Glasgow’s case. Now, it won’t go to court until June 27, and it could be pushed back to the middle of December.