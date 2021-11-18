DPD shares latest information about missing Georgia woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — James’ sister, Megan Green, has been missing from the Dothan Flying J Travel Center for a few days, and he’s actively doing his duty to bring his sister home.

“We just wanna hear from her, you know, to make sure she’s alright,” Green said. “I have been researching every lead from the last person she talked with at the Flying J, to her friends around here, anybody that has any kinda information whatsoever. I’m going all the way with every lead myself.”

The task is now in the hands of law enforcement, as he filed a missing report with the Dothan Police Department earlier this week.

“I can tell you it is being looked just like any missing person and missing juvenile case that we get we take them as seriously as we do with any other case,” DPD Lt. Scott Owens said. “And we take the appropriate logical investigative steps to bring all of those to resolutions.”

The DPD investigations division is working diligently to find any surveillance video from sources that could lead to what happened.

Now, the latest information on Green is listed on the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, according to the police department.

“That way if they are contacted in another jurisdiction, or with us, it lets officers know she is a missing person,” Owens said. “However, she is an adult, and if we find her and she’s happy where she’s at, that’s where the case stops.”

Many have questioned why alerts haven’t been sent out about Green’s disappearance, but that can only be issued through the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“They have very specific criteria on what makes somebody missing endangered, which is the only way you’re going to get an alert,” Owens said. “At this point in the investigation, unless something comes up, we don’t have any information that she endangered. It’s just she can’t be found at this point.”

James commends the Dothan Police Department for working hard, but in the meantime, he will continue to post on social media and make phone calls, anything to help bring his sister home.

If you have any information, you can contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-793-0215.