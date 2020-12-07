 

Drive-thru Nativity relocated off City of Opelika property after complaints

Alabama News
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Families can drive-thru a Nativity Story in the city of Opelika despite a handful of people complaining about the event’s location causing City leaders to relocate the event off city owned property.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller tells News 3 the Nativity scene can still be enjoyed at National Village in Opelika.

“The event was originally going to be located at the Sportsplex. Based on previous decisions by the Supreme Court, the city thought it would be best if we remove the nativity display from city property. Our friends at National Village and Ab Conner were thrilled to welcome this event to their development,” said Mayor Fuller.

The drive-thru Nativity Story is a free and COVID-19 safe option for families looking to celebrate Jesus’ birth. It’s open to the public the entire month of December. 

There has been some confusion about where the event is located because a graphic stating the Sportsplex location is still circulating on social media. The drive-thru Nativity location is now situated along Spa Loop and Yards Lane. Further details and other Christmas events can be located here: A Very Merry Christmas 

