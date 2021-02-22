Drivers, expect to detour around Farmville Road roundabout work

UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation is implementing a detour at the intersection of Farmville Road and North College Street today, Feb. 22, after weather delays over the past few weeks. The detour will be in place for several months as part of the roundabout installation at the intersection of Farmville Road and North College Street.

Motorists should plan accordingly for delays and be mindful of crew members and equipment in the work zone.

As part of the roundabout construction at this intersection, Farmville Road will be closed at North College Street to complete the current phase of construction.

North College Street will remain open through construction and while Farmville Road will be open to local traffic, motorists will not be able to access Farmville Road from College street during this closure.

The signed detour for the closure will be Shug Jordan Parkway to North Donahue to Farmville Road and Auburn Lakes Road from U.S. Highway 280 to Farmville Road.

The detour will be in place for several months during this phase of the project.

The entire roundabout project will be completed by end of July 2021.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally and economically sound transportation network across Alabama.