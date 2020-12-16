EAMC continues COVID-19 vaccines, works to boost community confidence

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Hopeful and excited is how East Alabama Medical Center physicians are describing the feeling of receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday.

EAMC Chief of Staff Michael Roberts and infectious disease expert Dr. Ricardo Maldonado got vaccinated during a Wednesday news conference in the hospital’s ongoing effort to boost public trust in the vaccine and share information about the process.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use, saying it’s safe and effective after months of human trials involving more than 44-thousand volunteers who received the vaccine or a placebo. Everyone, especially people with a significant history of allergic reactions, should speak with their physician before receiving any vaccine.

Dr. Roberts says it’s possible but highly doubtful serious side-effects will be discovered as the vaccine is distributed to more people. Dr. Roberts says he understands people may be worried about the vaccine. However, Dr. Rorberts is worried about the deadly virus and says the vaccine provides light at the end of a dark tunnel.

“I know what COVID does. I know what COVID-19 does; I have seen that when people get this virus, it can kill them. 300,000 Americans in 9 months. If you want something to be concerned about, and to be upset over, be upset about the death we have seen. Be upset about what Ricardo (Dr. Ricardo Maldonado) and I have seen,” said Dr. Roberts.

Tuesday, East Alabama Medical Center began vaccinating health care workers who requested the vaccine on their own. So far, there have been no problems.

“Employees initially eligible for the vaccines include nurses, physicians, and other employees who are in direct contact with patients during at least 25 percent of their workday,” stated EAMC’s John Atkinson. “We didn’t ask certain employees to go first; we just opened a phone line for scheduling and those who called first received the first time slots. There was a lot of excitement among those who got vaccinated.”

Like many hospitals, EAMC is seeing its COVID-19 hospitalizations move upward just 10 days before Christmas. As of Tuesday morning, EAMC was treating 57 patients with COVID-19, marking the second straight day the hospital has been higher than its original peak of 54 in April, and just five short of its highest peak on July 22.

“There’s a lot of excitement over the vaccine distribution beginning in the United States, but we all have to remember that largescale distribution is still a few months away,” says Atkinson. “I say that because the vaccines do not address the current situation that hospitals find themselves in. Many are low on beds and more still are short of ICU beds.”

Vaccines are important for EAMC’s long-term goal of ‘getting back to normal,’ but Atkinson says the short-term goal of reducing hospitalizations and deaths is best reached by compliance with mask-wearing, social distancing, and handwashing.

“Really, it’s a matter of avoiding, or at least managing, gatherings involving any number of people outside of your household. The holidays are here and family gatherings will undoubtedly occur. Handling those gatherings appropriately with the precautions mentioned is perhaps the single biggest factor in the coming weeks,” said Atkinson.

Last week, EAMC tested 533 people at its COVID testing site and 74 of them were positive. That equates to a 13.9 percent positivity rate, which is down from 15.8 percent the previous week. The positivity rate on COVID testing performed in the Emergency Department is a little higher with 18.8 percent testing positive over the past week.

East Alabama Medical Center is also working to boost public confidence by releasing a comprehensive guide and information to the public regarding the various COVID-19 vaccines to help families sift through the data and information: COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions 12/10/2020

This information is based on currently available evidence, resources, information, Emergency Use Authorization, and expert opinion, and is subject to change. As evidence regarding the use of COVID-19 vaccine for individuals emerges, it will be necessary to modify this document.

Why are COVID-19 vaccines an important strategy against eradicating COVID-19?

Immunizations are important to prevent and reduce severity of disease. The benefits of vaccine-acquired immunity outweigh the serious risk of natural infection. If a large portion of our community becomes immune to COVID-19 through vaccination, it can reduce the spread of the disease to others.

Which COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available first?

Developer Technology Phase 3 Trial Participants Doses Status as of 12/3/2020

Pfizer mRNA 44,000 2 doses 21 days apart Requested EUA

Moderna mRNA 30,000 2 doses 28 days apart Requested EUA

Johnson & Johnson Viral Vector 60,000 1 dose Currently in phase 3 clinical trial

Oxford/AstraZeneca Viral Vector 30,000 2 doses 28 days apart Currently in phase 3 clinical trial

What is an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)?

Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) occurs when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allows a drug or vaccine to be used during a public health emergency. The FDA may choose to grant EUA once studies have demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine but before the manufacturer has submitted, or the FDA has completed its formal review of the license application. EUAs provide timely access to critical medical products during a medical emergency when there are no sufficient treatments or vaccines available.

Which pharmaceutical company will provide the vaccine?

Pfizer was the first manufacturer to request emergency use authorization. Moderna has also requested emergency use authorization.

Will the COVID-19 vaccines be safe?

To date, no serious safety concerns have been reported by an independent data and safety monitoring board overseeing Phase 3 trials of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Both vaccines met the safety requirements outlined by the FDA to seek EUA. In the safety analysis, patients were followed for 2 months after they received their second dose of the vaccine.

How do the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines work?

The vaccines contain synthetic mRNA, which is genetic information used to make the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The spike protein is the part of the virus that attaches to human cells. The spike protein alone cannot cause COVID-19. Once the spike protein is created, it causes the immune system to make antibodies against the virus. These antibodies can then provide protection if a person comes into contact with the virus. The mRNA vaccines are non- infectious and do not enter the human cell nucleus, so it cannot be inserted into human DNA. Additionally, mRNA is rapidly broken down, and this theoretically reduces chances for long-term side effects. The mRNA vaccines do not have the ability to cause cancer. Additional information on how mRNA vaccines work may be found at the reference source listed below.

What side effects will the vaccine have? Are there going to be long term side effects?

In Phase 3 clinical trials, for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the most common side effects reported were as follows: pain at the injection site (> 80%), fatigue (> 60%), headache (> 50%), muscle pain (> 30%), chills (> 30%), joint pain (> 20%) and fever (> 10%) and were usually mild or moderate in intensity and resolved within a few days after vaccination. If required, symptomatic treatment with analgesic may be used. Side effects were reported to be short lived and happen within the first few days after receiving the vaccine. Side effect occurrence is typically higher after the second dose of vaccine. Historically, long term side effects from vaccines has been rare.

If I develop COVID-19 symptoms after getting the vaccine, should I quarantine?

Yes. It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means it is possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection. If you have COVID-19 virus symptoms after getting the vaccine or at any time, you should contact your health care provider and consider getting tested for COVID-19.

Should I quarantine if I have an exposure between doses?

Yes. Standard quarantine as advised by state and local health officials.

How will side effects from the vaccines be treated?

Side effects from vaccines are typically short lived. If you are concerned about your health after getting vaccinated, talk with your health care provider. They will determine the appropriate treatment. You or your doctor can choose to report the side effect to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

Should premedication be given prior to vaccination?

Currently, there are no recommendations to take medication prior to receiving a vaccine.

Can I get COVID-19 from a vaccine?

No. The vaccines do not contain the full live SARS-CoV-2 virus and therefore cannot cause COVID-19. The first vaccines that will be available will either contain mRNA (non-infectious genetic material), viral vectors, (modified versions of live viruses), or protein subunits (parts of viral proteins) which cannot cause infection.

How effective will the vaccines be?

In Phase 3 trials, the Pfizer vaccine showed a 95% efficacy rate 7 days after the second dose. The vaccine was 94% effective in adults >65 years old. The Moderna vaccine showed a 94% efficacy rate 14 days after the second dose. These results were consistent across gender, age, race and ethnicity.

How long will immunity last after I get vaccinated? Will I need to be vaccinated every year?

The length of immunity following vaccination is not yet known for COVID-19. Given the novel nature of this virus and vaccine development, long term data is not yet available to guide future vaccine protocols.

Can I take the vaccine if I have already had COVID-19 and recovered? How long after can I take it?

It is currently unknown how long natural immunity lasts after recovering from COVID-19. Early studies show that it is not long-lasting, and cases of reinfection have been reported. The Pfizer trial did include individuals who previously had COVID-19 and recovered, but data from that group is still pending. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will be making recommendations on which individuals should be vaccinated.

Can I take the vaccine if I have had convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibody?

The degree of immunity attained from receiving convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies is currently unknown. More studies are needed to understand this. ACIP will be making recommendations on which individuals should be vaccinated.

How is the COVID-19 vaccine administered?

The COVID-19 vaccines are IM or intramuscular injections.

Do I still need to wear a mask after I take the vaccine?

Yes. Wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is still important after receiving the vaccine. There will be limited doses available initially, and because people will be vaccinated in waves, it will take time to vaccinate enough of the population to stop the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, it is not known how long immunity will last. Furthermore, infection after a receiving a vaccine may still be possible, although it is likely that it would be less severe, such as a mild or asymptomatic infection. Others can still be infected in this scenario, necessitating the continued use of masks.

If I take the vaccine, will I expose my family to COVID-19?

Information currently available about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have requested FDA authorization would not affect a person that is a close contact of a person taking the vaccine. It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after vaccination. That means it is possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection. If you have COVID-19 symptoms after getting the vaccine or at any time, you should contact your health care provider and consider getting tested for COVID-19.

If I have had COVID-19, do I still need the vaccine?

Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that re-infection is possible, people may be advised to get a vaccine even if they have been sick with COVID-19 before.

How many people need to get the vaccine for “herd immunity”?

The number or percentage of population that need to be vaccinated in order to reach “herd immunity” is not yet known. This number is impacted by 1.) the pathogen itself (in this case, a novel virus with still unknown aspects), 2.) how efficacious these vaccines will be (preliminary data shows both Moderna and Pfizer to be >90%), and 3.) how long immunity will last with these vaccines. This is an unknown at the moment as we do not know how long immunity lasts either from vaccination or from natural infection.

When will I get the vaccine?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are under review by the FDA for EUA. It is anticipated that emergency use authorization will occur by mid-December 2020 with the first shipments of vaccine to states at that point. However, supply will be limited at first and will likely be given to high-risk exposure groups initially. Your timeline for vaccination depends on recommendations that will be provided by the state and the ACIP as well as how much supply of vaccine is available.

Are there any contraindications (conditions or factors that would be a reason to withhold vaccination due to harm) to receiving the vaccine?

Currently there is no information on contraindications to receiving the vaccine. ACIP will be making recommendations on who should or should not receive the vaccines.

How long after the flu shot do I have to wait to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

Exact recommendations are unknown at this time. ACIP will be making recommendations on how long after the flu shot one should wait before they receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Why is vaccine development happening so fast?

The vaccine process is happening faster because vaccine research and development, clinical trials, manufacturing, and plans for distribution are occurring at the same time. This method removes delays that occur when these processes are carried out one after the other. Steps to ensure safety are not being eliminated.

For 2-dose vaccines, what happens if I only receive one dose of the vaccine and not both?

It is recommended to receive both doses of the vaccine. If only one vaccine is received, immunity cannot be guaranteed.

How will the second dose of the vaccine be ensured if I do get the first dose?

The CDC, federal agencies and state public health departments are using a tool called the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). This is an online tool that will allow clinicians to set up customized vaccine schedules, and allow recipients to make a vaccination appointment, in addition to get a reminder about returning for a second dose if required.

Is taking the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory?

The vaccine is not mandatory; however, we do recommend that citizens take the vaccine in order to help prevent disease and reduce disease severity. Getting vaccinated will improve the health and well-being of our communities and get the economy moving again.

References Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Frequently asked questions about vaccination. Available from https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/vaccines/faq.html

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ensuring the safety of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Available from https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations-process.html

COVID-19 Update: First two vaccines nearing approval demonstrate 95% efficacy. IPD Analytics. Nov 2020. Food and Drug Administration. Emergency Use Authorization. Available from https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-legal- regulatory-and-policy-framework/emergency-use-authorization

Mehta M, Reece R. WVU Medicine COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions. Updated 12/1/2020.

Pfizer. Pfizer and BioNTech conclude phase 3 study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate meeting all primary efficacy endpoints. Available from https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-release/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-biontech-conclude-phase-3-study-covid-19-vaccine Vaccine side effects. US Department of Health and Human Services. Available from https://www.vaccines.gov/basics/safety/side_effects

Vaccine Management System. Deloitte. Available from https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/public-sector/solutions/vaccine-management-system.html Zhang et al. Advances in mRNA vaccine for infectious diseases. Front. Immunol. March 2019; 10:594

Additional information may be found at: ADPH website: https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html CDC COVID19 information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html How mRNA vaccines work: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/health/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine.html?name=styln- coronavirus-

vaccines®ion=TOP_BANNER&block=storyline_menu_recirc&action=click&pgtype=Interactive&impression_id=d3906f81-3afc-11eb-8177-53 91415137a6&variant=undefined