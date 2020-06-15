EAMC COVID-19 hospitalizations remain flat; cases rise in Lee and Chambers

Hospitalizations Flat, But Cases Rise in Lee and Chambers Counties (3 graphs attached)







The number of patients hospitalized at EAMC or EAMC-Lanier remains relatively flat, despite an increase of cases in Lee and Chambers counties. Calls to 528-SICK have also increased in the past week and testing volumes are moderately on the rise. With that in mind, EAMC spoke with Fred Kam , M.D. and Michael Roberts, M.D. to get their input on the current trends and what residents can do in the days ahead. See article below.

Local Doctors Address Recent Increases, Ways to Prevent Further Spread of COVID-19

In the past five days, the fewest number of new cases of COVID-19 in Lee County has been 16. Conversely, the week prior saw 10 or fewer new cases on all but one day. A similar pattern took place in Chambers County during that time, but with slightly lower numbers. Meanwhile, the numbers of new cases in Alabama surpassed 800 for four straight days before dropping to 600-plus cases today. See the full story here: https://bit.ly/2UMmRSZ

Avoiding The COVID-19 “Death Zone”

By Ricardo Maldonado, M.D.

Mountain climbers, like the ones who climb Mount Everest, know that many deaths occur after they reached the summit and then begin their descent. See the full story here: https://bit.ly/30LUmIM

Pregnancy Tips During COVID-19 Pandemic

While schools, churches and businesses can close temporarily for the COVID-19 pandemic, women who are pregnant cannot put the delivery of a newborn on hold. However, there are steps they can take to reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19 during pregnancy, especially when delivery is just a few weeks away. Rob Marino, M.D., an obstetrician and gynecologist with Lee OB/GYN, provides insight into the situation. “Although there is no current evidence that shows COVID affects pregnant women any differently, it is important to maintain social distancing specifically in the third trimester when nearing delivery,” states Marino. “Infants are at a higher risk of COVID-related complications,” says Marino, so it’s important to be sure the baby does not contract the virus from mom.

EAMC wants to help mothers avoid this scenario. Keri Hensarling, M.D. says women who are pregnant and in their 3rd trimester should do what health officials have been asking everyone to do. “Continue practicing social distancing, wash your hand thoroughly and wear a mask in public,” states Hensarling. She adds that the easiest way to remain COVID-free is to avoid being exposed. The best way to accomplish that is to shelter in place at home starting at 36 weeks and until delivery. During this time, women who are pregnant should limit their contact to household family members only and take extra measures to ensure that those household members don’t bring COVID into the house. This would include disinfecting common surfaces, good hand hygiene by everyone and avoiding being in close contact with one another. “This is a good time to take advantage of contact-free delivery of groceries or other essentials,” says Hensarling

Like other patients who are scheduled to spend the night in the hospital, EAMC has begun testing of mothers-to-be to help protect newborns from contracting COVID following delivery. This process will take place a day or two before a scheduled induction or c-section, or as soon as possible for women who arrive for a regular delivery.

For confirmed Alabama COVID-19 cases by county, please visit this ADPH link: https://covid19.alabama.gov/#live-updates