EAMC Neurologist: “Don’t let fear of COVID keep you from lifesaving stroke treatment”

Dr. Nojan Valadi is the Director of Neuroscience and Stroke at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. He says there has been a substantial drop in the number of people coming into the hospital with stroke symptoms. Ordinarily that would be good news, but this is the so-called stroke belt, the southeast, where all of the risk factors for stroke are prevalent. Dr. Valadi, a neurologist, says it’s not that strokes aren’t happening, he believes fear of contracting COVID-19 is stopping people from seeking help.

“We extrapolate that people are being more hesitant and afraid of going to the hospital, more hesitant to go get help because of their preconceived notion of the emergency room and their exposure to COVID at a medical facility,” said Dr. Nojan Valadi, Director of Neuroscience and Stroke, EAMC.

He says waiting is a huge mistake.

“And they decide to stay home to see if the symptoms are going to get better while waiting it out, and then our window to treat that stroke, that three, four and half hour window to treat strokes in that very emergent window goes by and the patient hasn’t called 911and by the time they come into our facility to be seen and evaluated, it’s oftentimes too late for us to be able to do anything to help them,” said Dr. Valadi.

How do you know you’re having a stroke? Dr. Valadi explains the F.A.S.T. tool.

“Which means face, arm, speech and time. So if you have facial droop, if you have weakness of an arm, if you have slurred speech or if you have difficulty communicating, it’s time to call 911 right away because of how time sensitive stroke is,” says Dr. Valadi..

In recent years they’ve added B.E. to F.A.S.T.

“And that stands for balance and eyes so if you’re having difficulty with your balance or your gait, or if you’re having difficulty seeing, double vision, or blurred vision, both of those can also potentially be signs and symptoms of a stroke and also warrant calling 911 and getting help,” said Dr. Valadi.

