EAMC prepping to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to staff this December

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – East Alabama Medical Center is preparing for a historic milestone in the fight to save lives from COVID-19. Late Friday afternoon WRBL News 3 learned East Alabama Medical Center is hoping to begin the COVID-19 vaccination process for their health care heroes by the end of the year.

Since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Lee County back in March, EAMC employees have continued their mission to save lives and comfort families separated from loved ones as they battled the virus from their hospital room. There have been remarkable recoveries, like Mike Osburn’s release after his 39-day stay at the hospital.

Johnny Lawrence and family

There have also been devastating lows like the passing of beloved Lee County Commissioner Johnny Lawrence from COVID-19 complications.

Now, there is new hope in the form of a vaccine.

“We have a team of employees who have been working on a vaccine distribution plan for our EAMC staff members. At this point, we hope to receive a shipment in December and begin the vaccination process. News regarding the vaccine for COVID-19 has been encouraging, and we hope it will be a key component in bringing the virus under control,” said EAMC’s John Atkinson.

The news comes as COVID hospitalizations and vent use continue to rise at EAMC – on trend with the nation. A record number of 65,000 Americans were hospitalized Wednesday, the same day Alabama hospitals had the lowest available ICU beds since late July.

In a span of one week, EAMC and EAMC-Lanier have seen their combined COVID-19 hospitalizations go from 20 to 32, and ventilator use has increased to 5. It has been nearly a month since COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier combined to surpass 30.

“We’re attributing this rise in hospitalizations to the rise in community cases the past 2-3 weeks,” stated John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “And that falls right in line with what we see nationally. The number of new cases in the United States has hit record highs several days in a row—over 100,000 each day—and earlier this week, the number of patients hospitalized in the U.S. surpassed 60,000 a day for the first time during this pandemic. It surpassed 65,000 yesterday.”

Early in the pandemic, EAMC and Auburn University Medical Clinic accounted for the vast majority of testing and positive cases. “That is no longer the case,” says Atkinson, “so we must begin sharing our new positive case count as well as the total number of new cases in the area.”

Last week, the number of new COVID-19 cases through EAMC’s 528-SICK call center was 31; however, there were 147 new cases in Lee County. “Most of our 31 cases were probably from Lee County, but likely not all. But even if all 31 were from Lee County, that’s just 21 percent of the cases in Lee County.” Atkinson points to the previous week as an even larger disproportion. “There were 165 new cases in Lee County that week, but only 16 of them came through our call center for just 9.7 percent of the positives.”

Atkinson says AU Medical Clinic reported 20 positives last week, but combining it with EAMC’s 31 is still just 51 out of 147, or roughly one-third of the cases. That means the 96 other cases likely resulted from testing at urgent care offices and physician offices. “It’s important that people have a clearer picture of the caseload and how it is rising again,” states Atkinson.

As hospitals reach record numbers of COVID hospitalizations and other non-COVID patients, it puts a strain on individual hospitals and the health care system overall. “Normally, when a hospital is at or near capacity, they can go on diversion, and other hospitals can pick up the slack,” Atkinson explains. “But that’s not an option when hospitalizations are up across the board. And it becomes an increasing concern when ICU and other critical care areas lack capacity.”

Atkinson said seven units at EAMC in Opelika were full this morning, including ICU and CVICU. “As we have mentioned before, not all beds are created equal. I mean that patients are assigned to units where the staff is specially trained to care for them. You wouldn’t put a heart patient on an orthopedic floor, and a COVID patient in need of critical care cannot be put on a childbirth unit. Therefore, it’s imperative that we as a nation and we as a community does everything we can to limit the number of new COVID-19 community cases.”

The three most important measures to present the spread of COVID-19 are social distancing of six feet or more, wearing a mask or other face shield, and washing or sanitizing your hands frequently.

EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill participated in a conference call today with Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, and other hospital CEOs around Alabama. Dr. Williamson’s message was evident as he shared the predicament that Alabama hospitals find themselves in and the rest of the country.

The 7-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in Alabama last week was 1326. Last month, that average was 800.

The past two days have seen new cases top 2,000. That’s the first time that has happened since late July. Last week, Alabama hospitals combined to average 1000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. This week, that average has been at 1100, and the past two days, COVID hospitalizations in Alabama have exceeded 1200. Wednesday, Alabama hospitals had the lowest available ICU beds since late July.

It’s not clear which vaccine EAMC will get as many are in development. Pfizer announced Monday its vaccine prevented 90 percent of infections in a trial with tens of thousands of volunteers, with no serious safety issue.

“You know, I’ve got to hand it to the scientists, the fact we have a potential vaccine being tested and available in December or the first quarter of 2021 is amazing,” said Auburn University Medical Clinic Director, Dr. Frederick Kam.

Dr. Kam says a safe vaccine is good news but expects it will take months to distribute to the masses. Dr. Kam says as we enter a historic number of new infections this winter, social distancing, masking, and hand washing remains critical.