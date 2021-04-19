EAMC sees uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, younger patients

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – East Alabama Medical Center reports two trends are developing this month in the fight against COVID-19.

First of all, the number of patients hospitalized at EAMC with COVID-19 was 17 Monday morning—the highest COVID census since February 25.

Secondly, the average age of the hospitalized patients with COVID the past two weeks has been 48 years old. That compares to an average age of 64 during the month of January. Of the 25 patients who have been admitted with COVID-19 since April 5, 11 of them have been younger than 48 and 18 of them have been younger than 60. The overall age range during those two weeks has been 20 – 79.

This loosely follows a trend being seen in several other states and in north Alabama. EAMC’s infectious disease specialist, Ricardo Maldonado, M.D., is putting together an article for Wednesday that will address this topic and provide more insight.

In the meantime, EAMC officials ask that residents be mindful of social distancing and appropriate times to wear a mask.

REGISTER FOR VACCINE CLINIC

People age 16 and older who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the Community Vaccine Clinic are encouraged to register at www.eastALcovidvaccine.com and then self-schedule. As a reminder, if your age bracket or work category is not listed separately, please choose “Other.”

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT VACCINE CLINIC

If you can work one or more 4-hour shifts in the next month, it would be greatly appreciated. The link to register is https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.