EAMC tightens visitations as COVID-19 hospitalizations climb

Opelika, Ala. (WRBL) – Climbing cases and hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 is forcing East Alabama Medical Center to step up visiting restrictions once again.

“Since restoring patient visitation in October, EAMC has been in the ORANGE visitation level, which allows one visitor in most areas between 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. With COVID-19 hospitalizations now firmly at 40 or higher—and even higher numbers expected—EAMC is moving the visitation level to RED effective on Monday, December 7,” shared EAMC’s, John Atkinson.

Not since August 2 has EAMC had 50 or more patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Last Thursday, the hospital was at 49 such patients and still bracing for even higher numbers following Thanksgiving gatherings.

“Other parts of the state have been seeing increased numbers for a while, but ours were fairly stable until the past week or so,” says John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “As a community, state, and country, we cannot just throw in the towel and wait for the vaccines to be distributed over the first six months of 2021. That will be detrimental to hospitals, schools, the economy, and human lives. We have to take personal responsibility immediately to do our best to limit the spread. As Dr. Maldonado said last month, ‘we are at the mercy of our own behavior.’”

When the original levels were announced, RED meant no visitors in most areas. Since then, EAMC officials have altered those restrictions to still allow some amount of visitation in most areas. One of the key differences is that the time of visitation for inpatients will be from 10 a.m. – 12 noon and from 5 – 7 p.m., as opposed to 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. currently under the ORANGE level.

The new chart is viewable now by going to eamc.org and clicking on the COVID Update link in the top left corner.

As of last Wednesday, there had been no hospitalizations at EAMC related to influenza. However, flu season is just starting for this region. “Last year, we peaked during the week of Christmas, but it is typically anywhere from December through February when we see the bulk of patients suffering from the flu,” Atkinson stated.

EAMC is hoping flu season will be mild this year.

“A couple of things come to mind for why we could fewer flu cases and hospitalizations this year,” he said. “People may have been more inclined to get a flu vaccine this year is one reason. The other reason is that the precautions we are taking to protect others and ourselves from COVID-19 are likely helping contain the flu virus, which is not as contagious as COVID-19.”

