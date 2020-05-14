East Alabama father charged with Torture and Willful Abuse of baby girl

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Salem farther is facing child abuse charges after investigators say he beat his one-month-old baby girl in the face and head requiring the infant child to be treated at a hospital.

19-year-old Ty Mason of Salem is facing charges after investigators responded to a Salem home on Monday and located the injured child with bruising to her neck, face area.

“On May 11th 2020, Lee County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the 300 block of Lee road 2110 in the Salem community of Lee County in reference to a one-month-old female child with red marks and bruises on her head and face area. The child was transported to Jack Hughston hospital in Phenix City where she was treated for her injuries,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor.

During the Investigation it was determined the child had been struck in the face and head area by her biological father.

Mason is charged with Torture and Willful abuse of a child under 18-years of age and is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $10,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847.