 

 

 

East Alabama Medical Center begins COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, EAMC will be one of 15 hospitals in Alabama to receive a vaccine shipment for COVID-19. 

“This is a day that we have been planning for and are excited to be able to have our frontline employees be among the first in the state to be vaccinated,” said EAMC’s John Atkinson. 

EAMC shaded the following details regarding the vaccination process:

  • We have a sub-zero freezer that will store the vaccines until they are ready for use.
  • Meetings regarding vaccine distribution have taken place for more than a month.
  • We held a rehearsal last Friday and will hold another one tomorrow morning.
  • We expect to give a limited number of vaccinations Tuesday afternoon to further test our processes.
  • On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Dr. Ricardo Maldonado and Dr. Michael Roberts will receive their vaccination.

