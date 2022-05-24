MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Police Department arrested East Limestone High School’s head football coach on Monday afternoon, according to online jail records.

Jefferey Allan Pugh was arrested and charged with a DUI and improper use of a lane. This is the second time Pugh has faced this set of charges. In July of 2020, however, his DUI charge was changed to reckless endangerment.

As well as Head Football Coach, Pugh is also listed as a P.E. Teacher on the East Limestone High School website.

Pugh is being held at Morgan County Jail, his total bond is set at $1300.

News 19 reached out to Limestone County Schools for comment and has not heard back yet.