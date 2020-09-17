EMA, Auburn and Opelika Fire helping families devastated by Hurricane Sally

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – East Alabama first responders are on the ground in south Alabama, helping out Baldwin County residents hit hard by Hurricane Sally.

Before the sun came up Thursday morning, a team of 13 Auburn and Opelika firefighters and Lee County EMA personnel hit the road. Their mission to support emergency operations, including search and rescue.

Auburn/Opelika FD and Lee County EMA team deploys to Baldwin County, Alabama to help families devastated by Hurricane Sally

News 3 spoke with Auburn Lieutenant Clay Carson as the team was clearing debris and assisting grateful homeowners. Lt. Carson says the Lee County Tornado victims are on his heart as he works to help grateful families impacted by Hurricane Sally.

“It’s tragic. A lot of destruction. It’s always great to serve your community but to be able to go outside and help your neighbors out, well, you just never know when your time of need will be. You remember Beauregard. I think we had 23 agencies serving the Beauregard area. So the more agencies that can come in and help, the better it will go,” said Lt. Carson.

Lt. Carson says agencies from all over Alabama have deployed teams to the Alabama Gulf Coast region to lend a hand. The Lee County team is expected to be on the ground three to five days. Lt. Carson says the team will stay as long as they are needed.