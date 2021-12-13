 

Escapee found hiding under dining table in Somerville

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say an escapee from Marshall County was caught in Somerville on Sunday afternoon.

The post from Morgan County Sheriff’s Office states 28-year-old Eric Thomas of Arab was found hiding under the dinner table in a home on Union Road in Somerville.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Thomas has been missing since late November after walking off from the community correction program in Albertville.

Authorities say Thomas was transported to the Morgan County Jail until he can be picked up by Marshall County officials.

