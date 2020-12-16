Eufaula City Board of Education surprises faculty with incentive bonus

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – After a challenging start to the school year, the Eufaula City Board of Education rewarded their teachers and staff with a surprise incentive bonus.

Board members surprised the faculty at five Eufaula schools by showing up to their classrooms and hand-delivering these checks.

Contract, part-time and full-time employees all received this incentive bonus. In total, the board gave their employees over $245,000.

Teachers had to adapt to the pandemic by teaching remotely or teaching a hybrid schedule. They had to learn how to teach effectively in their virtual classrooms, which meant learning new software and putting in additional work to keep students engaged.

“They’ve never had to do that before, and then the workload that that puts on teachers… I don’t even know how you can measure it,” Eufaula City Schools superintendent Joey Brannan said. “We just wanted to do something for them to let them know how much we appreciate the work and how much work they’re going to continue to have to do.”

The school board wanted to recognize their staff for putting in the extra time and effort to keep students on track.

“What the board wanted to do was show teachers the appreciation they have for them, and the best way to do that was through this incentive bonus,” Brannan said.

Board members additionally put together a Christmas-themed video to share their words of gratitude for faculty during this time. The board is hoping this surprise will encourage teachers to keep up the good work throughout the second half of the school year.