Eufaula City Schools postpone return to in-person learning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Eufaula students were supposed to return to in-person classes this week, but due to increased COVID-19 cases, that plan has been postponed.

After consulting with state and local health officials, the Superintendent of Eufaula City Schools made the decision to delay the return of face-to-face instruction for all schools.

“Our fear was that if we come back too early when the numbers are too high, then we’re going to be bouncing in and out of school and I feel like that is a lot worse than us just waiting and giving it two more weeks,” Superintendent, Joey Brannan, said. “Then hopefully when we’re back, if the numbers are still down, then we can stay in schools.”

Students will complete virtual instruction January 19-29 via Schoology. There is a possibility for virtual learning to be extended beyond January 29 depending on advice from state and local health officials.

The schools are now planning for students to return to in-person classes on February 1, but that is subject to what the trends for COVID numbers will be in Barbour County in the next few weeks.

Brannan says that if the county COVID numbers spike back to the red zone, that they will reevaluate the decision. He is planning to give an update on January 28 about whether or not students will be able to resume in-person instruction come February.

According to a statement from Eufaula City Schools, the school board is also hearing from state and local officials that vaccines will be available for staff members in the next couple of weeks. Staff members who choose to receive the vaccine will be given time during work hours to do so.